Crickhowell Town Council has won a prestigious award at the Royal Town Planning Institute Cymru Awards for Planning Excellence 2025, which recognises the best plans, projects, and people in planning.
The council piloted a place plan approach in Crickhowell, within Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, over 18 months during 2023 and 2024. The project focused on working closely with residents, businesses, community groups, and neighbouring towns and villages to identify local concerns, needs, and successes. Using local knowledge and insight, the goal was to create the strongest possible Place Plan.
RTPI Cymru judges said: “The entry presents a thoughtful and inclusive planning approach, clearly outlining project aims, stakeholder engagement, and the planners’ pivotal role. It excels in community involvement, using diverse methods to achieve impressive engagement levels. The plan addresses climate and nature emergencies with well-developed policies and demonstrates a strong commitment to inclusivity.”
Crickhowell Town Council commented on winning the award: “A huge amount of work, thought and time was spent in creating the Crickhowell Place Plan, so to receive formal recognition of all that work at a national level very much means the world to us. This award is for all the amazing people of Crickhowell who came out last year to share all their ideas with us in such a positive way. We are hopeful that this recognition will give us a platform to work with both private and public sectors to help deliver on our community’s aspirations.”
One of the key partners in the place planning process was Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority. Reflecting on the award, a spokesperson said: “A great example of place planning in action, with professional consultants helping the local community to articulate their views to produce a plan which has been co-designed by everyone, and which will form the basis of what happens in the town in the years to come. As well as producing a plan for their community the work done will help us to work with other communities who wish to develop their own plans. We congratulate everyone who has contributed and are pleased that their hard work has been recognised.”
The plan was supported by Abergavenny-based Chris Jones Regeneration and Newport-based Roberts Limbrick architects and urban designers.
Roberts Limbrick said: “We are thrilled to have contributed to the development of the now award-winning Crickhowell Place Plan, continuing our collaboration with CJR. The CTC and BBNPA client group made the whole process really enjoyable, sharing their knowledge of the place with an admirable and unmatched level of commitment and enthusiasm. Well done all involved!”
Chris Jones Regeneration added: "The Place Plan has been about true collaboration: Collaboration across disciplines, collaboration between Crickhowell and its rural communities, and Collaboration across the public sector. It is wonderful to hear that the Plan has given the Town Council confidence, and it is guiding small ideas to tackling bigger challenges.
“It is a very proud moment for me as a planner"
