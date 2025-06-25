A petition opposing proposals that could see the closure of Crickhowell High School’s sixth form has gathered more than 870 signatures as the community prepares for a public meeting on Monday.
Powys County Council is reviewing post-16 education provision across the county, with proposals including the closure of all English-medium sixth forms in schools and the creation of larger further education centres in Brecon and Newtown.
Crickhowell’s sixth form, which is the largest in Powys, is widely regarded as one of the most successful in Wales, consistently achieving high A-level and GCSE results. Last year, 100 per cent of its sixth form leavers progressed to employment, training or higher education.
The petition, launched by Crickhowell Town Council, warns that closing the sixth form would have a "profound impact" on both the school and the wider community.
It highlights potential consequences such as loss of specialist teachers, reduced curriculum options, disruption for pupils during any transition, and negative effects on student and staff wellbeing.
The petition also raises concerns about wider community impacts, including a possible decline in house prices, fewer families choosing to live in the area, and threats to local amenities like the library and sports centre.
The public meeting, organised by Crickhowell Town Council, will be held at The Clarence Hall this coming Monday (June 30), with doors opening at 5:30pm and the discussion starting at 6pm.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.