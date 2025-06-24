A new proposal could see parts of Crickhowell’s Bullpit Meadow transformed into an expanded wildflower habitat, in a move that supporters say would benefit both biodiversity and climate efforts.
The idea was discussed during a recent site meeting attended by the Mayor of Crickhowell, Paul Evans, Powys County Councillor Chloe Masefield, Powys officer Stephan Butcher and his grounds team, and Tim Rossiter of Crickhowell Green Network.
According to Mr Rossiter, the proposal is partly a response to reduced maintenance schedules caused by budget pressures at Powys County Council.
"Because of financial constraints, Powys can only cut the grass here six times a year now, so it can no longer retain its former close-mowed 'park' appearance,” he said.
“The suggestion here is to find a positive upside to this change, by extending the very successful wildlife meadow, which only needs cutting once a year.”
The meadow already supports more than 40 species of flowering plants and has become an important refuge for native bees and butterflies.
“97 per cent of our meadows have gone, a disaster for our native bees and butterflies,” Mr Rossiter continued.
“But over 40 species of flowering plants have already been recorded in the meadow here, so any extension would be valuable.
“Soil beneath a floodplain meadow like Bullpit is also a fantastic carbon store, second only to established peat bogs in the amount of carbon sequestered, so this would be a great way for Crickhowell to do an extra bit to help reduce climate change."
The Mayor of Crickhowell, Paul Evans, said the town had a chance to turn necessity into opportunity.
"By making a virtue of a necessity we can work together with Powys County Council to reimagine Bullpit Meadow as not just a place of quiet recreation for the people of the town but also a sanctuary for wildlife and a small contributor to reducing our carbon footprint,” he said.
“Human nature and the rest of the natural world can be seen in this small corner of the universe living in peace and harmony to our mutual benefit."
The proposal focuses on parts of the meadow that are currently underused. Organisers say the changes would not affect the open space enjoyed by dog walkers, locals and visitors - or even those rare paragliders who occasionally use the site for landings.
Bullpit Meadow has been the subject of public debate in recent months, with members of Crickhowell Green Network raising concerns about Powys County Council’s past maintenance of the existing wildlife area. The council has said work would be carried out when conditions allow and maintenance teams are available.
The meadow is one of the most picturesque spots in Crickhowell, offering scenic views of the town’s historic bridge, built in 1706 and modified in 1828–30 - famously resulting in 13 arches on the upstream side and 12 on the downstream.
It’s a popular walking spot for both locals and visitors, and regularly hosts community events such as the Rotary Club’s annual fundraising duck race.
