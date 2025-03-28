A Crickhowell environmental group has raised fresh concerns over the maintenance of Bullpit Meadow, despite Powys County Council carrying out a long-awaited cut of the wildlife area.
Tim Rossiter, from Crickhowell Green Network, said that while the council has finally cut the site following previous criticism, the job remains incomplete as self-seeded trees have been left in place.
"Only this week, the charity Butterfly Conservation (President Sir David Attenborough) has emphasised the threat to wildflower meadows that are 'lost to scrub and trees,' which is exactly what is happening on this site," Mr Rossiter said.
He highlighted that in July 2023, the Countryside and Outdoor Recreation Officer for Powys County Council emailed the Green Network confirming that self-seeded trees and encroaching brambles would be removed over the winter. This commitment was shared with Crickhowell Town Council, but a year and a half later, the work remains undone.
"The trees on the site not only systematically destroy the habitat for endangered native bees and butterflies, but the maintenance problems they pose also waste public money," Mr Rossiter added.
"What used to be cut by one person with a tractor and flail in a morning is now spread over two days with two staff using smaller machinery as they negotiate around the unwanted trees. Where is the sense in that?
"All well-informed wildlife organisations are clear that allowing scrub or trees to grow on an established wildlife meadow destroys biodiversity."
In response, a spokesperson for Powys County Council confirmed that the self-seeded trees will be cut when the grounds maintenance team carries out the monthly grass cutting. This work is scheduled to be completed by the end of April.
The council also confirmed that 29,800m² of Bullpit Meadow will be cut monthly, while the remaining 22,635m² will receive an annual cut in October.