Both bleak and intriguing in equal measure, the passage reads, “Twenty-one-year-old William Lewis of Greenhill House, Crickhowell is a trainee solicitor and man of the house since the appalling death of his father, also William, also a solicitor and the deputy coroner for the district. The senior William Lewis died in 1879 at his own hands; he had been suffering ill health and depression, and one night, while his family ate their supper, he took a gun from the cabinet, went back up to his bedroom, and blew his brains. His son was the first to reach him.