Pressure is mounting on the Welsh Government to take immediate action to ensure the future of NHS dental care, following the eradication of provision in one town has left a community struggling to find alternatives.
Recent reports have shown that reforms to dental services could see patients moved around different surgeries in order to receive treatment. Such action could be taken in Crickhowell, where MyDentist announced it was sadly leaving the town and left people there without NHS dental care.
The concept put forward by the Welsh Government would see patients able to register for an online portal which will put them in touch with NHS providers, rather than needing to register at a single practise. However, critics say that this will compromise the quality and continuity of care.
Now, the Senedd member for Monmouth, Peter Fox, has written to the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Jeremy Miles, about his concerns.
“Once again, we are at a crossroads in Wales where the Welsh Labour Government think they are making things better, but are quite simply going to make things worse,” he said.
“These proposals, if approved and introduced, could impact on patients across the whole of Wales, but will have the most effect on those who do not have access to public transport.”
“Under these changes, patients living in Chepstow could be sent to Brynmawr for a 9am appointment. This is an extreme example, but it now a very real possibility.”
In an exclusive response to the Chronicle in May, Powys Teaching Health board said it was searching for a new provider of NHS dental care in Crickhowell and would like to maintain a service in the town.
A consultation is open on the matter and closes on June 19th, asking for feedback to these changes which can be accessed at gov.wales/reform-nhs-general-dental-services.
