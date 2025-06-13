The last weekend of June, 28th-29th, will see Crickhowell’s High Street closed to traffic and transformed into a vibrant celebration of local food, drink and artisan crafts with the inaugural Crickhowell Summer Weekend.
The two-day event is the brainchild of Andrew Powell who is a familiar face in Crickhowell thanks to his regular cheese and spirits tastings at Cashells Butchers & Delicatessen.
With Crickhowell’s fabulous independent high street, Andrew Powell said he “wanted to do something to celebrate that, and showcase some of the amazing local food and drink producers and talented artisans in our region.”
The event has been made free so there is no need for booking tickets, making it easier for people to simply turn up and enjoy the town’s astounding shops and hospitality whilst discovering specialist local stallholders.
The event is being sponsored by Castell Howell, Bwyd Powys Food, Welsh Country Magazine and Crickhowell Town Council, which is paying for the road closure over the weekend.
Town Mayor Paul Evans CBE explained the weekend is a great way of bringing the local people together as well as encouraging new visitors to see the area for what it really is, a “beautiful town and award-winning High Street.”
It can also be seen as a way to support local business and boost a sustainable local economy while doing so in a fun manner, making people enjoy the experience in its entirety.
The Town Council hope the success of the event may lead it to become a recurring fixture in the town’s calendar and “pave the way to a revival of a much-missed tradition in this ancient market town.”
Bwyd Powys Food’s South Powys Coordinator Chloe Masefield said the Food Fest provides a unique opportunity to celebrate the important role of local farms and food producers, something that isn’t achieved often enough.
