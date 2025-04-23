The first concession by Government was the grudging supply of 25% of rifles, subsequently increased first to 50% and then all of the enrolled strength. When permission was given for the formation of battalions from the original corps, adjutants and drill-instructors were supplied by the Government and paid for out of the public purse. But nothing so far had been given for uniforms, armoury, drill halls or rifle ranges. The movement went on for another three years, still increasing in numbers, but entirely dependent on local voluntary contributions, supplemented by the officers and the proceeds of bazaars and concerts.