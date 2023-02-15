Following multiple reports of anti social behaviour in Abergavenny, there has been questions on social media as to why this continues to happen and whether there is CCTV footage available to catch the perpetrators.
In response to this, a spokesperson for Monmouthshire County Council said: “We have examined the CCTV Logs for Abergavenny during the month of January and the operators monitored people in the Grandstand on 20 occasions. However, there are no reports of smashed glass being observed. All the cameras in Bailey Park are working and are monitored 24/7.
We meet weekly with the police Crime and Disorder Reduction Officer and the CCTV Supervisor and this area has been flagged up as an ASB Hotspot. As such it receives enhanced patrols from police and CSOs. If any member of the community witnesses any antisocial behaviour or criminal offences they report it to the police using usual channels.”