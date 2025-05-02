A ‘Living with Dementia’ fundraising concert is set to take place at Crickhowell's Clarence Hall in June.
Beaufort Male Voice Choir and Ebbw Valley Brass Band will perform on Saturday, June 14, with all profits going to local dementia projects.
Doors open at 6:30pm for a 7:30pm start.
A bar from The Dragon Inn will also be available.
Tickets, which cost £18, are available by phoning/texting Suzan on 07876 085769 or via email: [email protected]
This event is kindly sponsored by Mechanic, Gabb & Co, and Lewis and Logan.