The Nelson Garden commemorates Lord Nelson’s visit to Monmouth in 1802. Travelling with Sir William and Lady Emma Hamilton, his visit caused great excitement and included a grand dinner at the Beaufort Arms in Monmouth.
“About eight o’clock, his Lordship and friends took …… accompanied Colonel Lindsay to the beautiful summer House in his garden ... there to enjoy the refreshments of tea and coffee, and pass the remainder of the evening in that charming retreat”
Extract from Charles Heath’s PROUD DAYS FOR MONMOUTH Thursday August 19, 1802
The present garden pavilion, possibly designed by George Vaughan Maddox, the Monmouth architect, dates from about 1840 and contains the seat from the original pavilion and a plaque commemorating Nelson’s visit.
The garden is cared for by the volunteer Friends of the Nelson Garden and the planting features species that would have been popular in ornamental gardens of the late 18th/early 19th centuries. The 18c North wall is a rare surviving example of a “hot wall”, heated to help the ripen the fruit growing against it.
Nearby is the entrance to the formal walled garden of St. Johns. This charming garden has been beautifully restored with a sunken central lawn and deep herbaceous borders. The house has a beautiful 19c verandah, from the Coalbrookdale foundry near Telford. This garden is Grade II listed in Cadw’s register of Parks and Gardens of special interest in Wales.
