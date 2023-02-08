Shocking reports of dumped broken glass found by Keep Abergavenny Tidy (KAT) have been reported during the monthly litter pick.
KAT volunteers collected 18 bags of rubbish including the glass during the session. The 15 orange and three purple bags were left for kerbside collection.
The group met at St John’s Square in the centre of town and covered areas from Llanfoist Bridge to the bus station, Old Hereford Road to the Leisure Centre, Bailey Park, Hereford Road, Mill Street and the Castle area and more besides.
Some of the feedback included the fly tipping behind the railing in the alleyway from Cantref - Chapel Road to Pen Y Pound, also broken glass, bottles and dumped chinaware in the alleyway itself. This was reported to MCC for safe collection.
The amount of glass found generated much dismay amongst residents on social media who have questioned whether or not the CCTV has been working in the area to catch the perpetrators. One commented: “Aren’t there CCTV cameras there now? That are monitored? Or can at least be checked back over the weekend? Maybe some could be recognised from that?”
In response to the rubbish gathered, award-winning litter picker Amy Dando has a strong message to people despoiling our lovely town – ‘Don’t drop litter. Please bin it or take it home.’
Amy, assisted by Denise Quarrington, has been a regular litter picker for four years. They normally litter pick one day a week for three-hour sessions all around Abergavenny, in particular Bailey Park, and also cover the areas to Llanfoist cemetery and up to Keeper’s Pond.
In 2021, Amy was presented with a certificate and medal by Keep Abergavenny Tidy for her excellent work in helping to clear up the town. The presentation was made on behalf of KAT by the then Councillor Sheila Woodhouse, Chair of Monmouthshire County Council.
Although the group litter picks concentrate on the town, other volunteers litter pick on the outskirts. KAT coordinator Helen Trevor Davies thanked everyone for their regular support and help.
Since KAT was relaunched in March, 2019, more than 2,200 bags of litter have been collected by the group.
KAT holds group litter picks on the first Tuesday of the month.
For updates, please contact the coordinator by email on [email protected] Check the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/AberLitter/ or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/aber_litter/ or Twitter @KeepAbergTidy.