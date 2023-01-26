Linda Vista Gardens fell victim to yet another attack by vandals on Saturday night.
According to an eyewitness, at around 8pm on Saturday, January 25, laughter and jeering could be heard from Byfield Lane car park. It was noted that a group of youths were seen within the gardens with lighters. The incident was promptly reported to Gwent Police.
A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: "We were called at around 8.20pm on Saturday 28 January to Tudor Street, Abergavenny following a report of anti-social behaviour.
Officers attended and searched the area, no persons were seen to be acting in an anti-social manor.
We’re committed to protecting our communities and will take action against anyone intent on causing harm or disorder.
If you have any concerns or witness anti-social behaviour, please call us on 101 or DM us on Facebook or Twitter."
Any damage that was found was swiftly handled the following days.
This is not the first time Linda Vista Gardens has fallen to foul play, as memorial benches to Damion Welch and Nathan Davies were vandalised in August 2022.