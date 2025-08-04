Police in Surrey are looking for a man who has known links to the Abergavenny area, and he has been described as extremely vulnerable.
The man, known as Manory, was last seen in Knaphill, in the English county, at around 9.50am on Saturday July 26 and also has links to Westminster, in London.
The 26-year-old is described as a white male, of average build and clean-shaven, with medium length hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jumper, black jogging bottoms and black trainers. He may also be carrying a black bag.
A spokesperson for Surrey Police said, “If you have seen Manory, or you have any information as to his whereabouts, please contact via via direct message quoting ref PR/454250091215.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.