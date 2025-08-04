Abergavenny will be familiar with drivers across South East Wales, not only because it has a driving test centre, but because the A40 runs right through the down and the A465 only just bypasses it.
However, more recently the town has become notorious for another motoring bugbear for many who live here and visit. Quite simply, drivers in Abergavenny are becoming viral for their poor parking.
On Saturday evening (August 2 2025), one Facebook page launched a flurry of submissions for poor parking around the town and posted them far and wide.
“Tonight is the night that Abergavenny attempts to steal the... parking capital of the UK from Bradford,” the post said.
“We get a lot from there to start with but tonight's picture dump will have you scratching your heads and wondering when the last time this little town of 14,000 (compared to Bradfords 560,000) saw any kind of enforcement because it clearly isn't seeing any right now!”
On the enforcement side of things, a recent approach from the Chronicle revealed there are just six civil enforcement offices employed by Monmouthshire County Council to cover the county’s 330 square miles. You can read that story here.
The vast majority of submissions that made it online over the weekend were of drivers parking illegally on Cross Street, restricting access to shops in the town centre and blocking the pedestrian crossing.
While some have called the attention from further afield unwanted, at least some of the locals are seeing the funny side with the town’s own dedicated Facebook group where they’re quick to point out the worst offenders.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.