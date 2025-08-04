Aneurin Bevan University Health Board are warning residents to stay safe in the sun this summer holiday, after it saw a 79 per cent increase in skin cancer treatment.
Skin cancer, including melanoma - the most serious form - is on the rise. Just one sunburn every two years can triple the risk of developing it.
However, the vast majority of cases can be avoided. New research has revealed that 86 per cent of skin cancers are preventable through simple but vital sun safety steps.
“We’ve seen a 79% increase in people being treated for skin cancer in Gwent, which is deeply concerning,” says Bernadette Tenorio, Lead Macmillan Skin Cancer Nurse Specialist at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.
“Skin cancer can affect anyone, regardless of age or skin type, so it’s vital that everyone takes steps to protect themselves.”
“That means regularly reapplying a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30; wearing hats, long sleeves and UV-protective sunglasses; and seeking shade, especially between 11am and 3pm when the sun is strongest. One bad sunburn can have lifelong consequences - early protection can save lives.”
The Health Board is urging everyone in Gwent to follow these essential tips to protect themselves from sun damage, as well as taking extra care to protect children, as their skin is especially vulnerable.
It’s also important to remember that sunburn doesn’t only happen abroad — skin damage can occur here in Wales, even on cloudy days.
The organisation says more information can be found on skin cancer prevention and sun safety advice by following abuhb.nhs.wales/health-advice/staying-sun-safe-this-summer.
While it has not been confirmed that 2025 is the hottest year on record as a whole, Spring was the warmest and sunniest ever recorded in the UK, and just over the border in England, June was the also the most warm the Met Office has seen.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.