Before the council put children into foster homes under commercial fostering agencies, in places which could be far away from having to start somewhere new.
Monmouthshire County Council have worked incredibly hard to build a team of dedicated foster carers and have supported housing to support 16-year-olds after leaving care.
Monmouthshire County Council Cabinet Member for Social Care, Safeguarding and Accessible Health Services, Cllr Ian Chandler, said: “We’re delighted as a council to be able to open our first residential children’s home in the county.”
“For too long, children who need to be looked after have been sent far away from family, friends and community.”
“The opening of this home allows us to take a step towards removing profit from children’s care within Monmouthshire.”
“With the help of our dedicated staff, we will provide better care and support closer to ensuring that children’s well-being, safety and dignity are at the heart of our work.”
Residential children’s homes benefit the communities by offering a safe space which children can have access to, surrounding them around nurturing environments.
They support the community by providing skills which can assist in helping build essential life skills which they can learn and take on board.
According to the BBC, in 2020 there were 204 children’s homes in Wales and in 2024 there were 314.
However, this is Monmouthshire’s first council-run children’s residential home.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.