It is hoped that the improvements made will reduce the reliance on cars and people will choose walking and cycling as their mode of transport for short, purposeful journeys.
Councillor Tommy Smith, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods and Environment, joined local ward members for Brynmawr in visiting the newly completed sites and see the improvements first-hand.
“We’re proud to have delivered these improvements in partnership with local contractors and funders. The new footpath and crossing make Active Travel more accessible and safer for everyone in Brynmawr and surrounding areas,” he said.
“These changes support our commitment as a Marmot Council to build healthier, more sustainable communities.”
A newly constructed footpath now links the Brynmawr subways directly to National Cycle Network Route 46. Designed by the Council and funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, the project was delivered by local contractor Nigel Sullivans Groundworks & Plant Hire. This new connection eliminates the need for steps and busy road crossings, making the route more inclusive for wheelchair users and families with prams.
In addition, a new toucan crossing has been installed across the A467 near Daren Felin Road, funded by the Welsh Government’s Active Travel Fund. Designed by the Council and built by Horan Construction Ltd, the crossing enhances safety for pedestrians and cyclists. As part of the scheme, the road’s speed limit has been reduced from 50mph to 40mph, and the ramp on the northern side of the carriageway has been widened to improve accessibility.
Councillor Smith added, “Improving local travel requires collaboration with partners and communities. The Citizens’ Forum made it clear that safer, more accessible Active Travel routes are a priority - and we’re listening and acting on that feedback.”
