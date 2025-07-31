In addition, a new toucan crossing has been installed across the A467 near Daren Felin Road, funded by the Welsh Government’s Active Travel Fund. Designed by the Council and built by Horan Construction Ltd, the crossing enhances safety for pedestrians and cyclists. As part of the scheme, the road’s speed limit has been reduced from 50mph to 40mph, and the ramp on the northern side of the carriageway has been widened to improve accessibility.