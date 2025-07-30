A DORSET man has been undertaking a mammoth walking task, traveling through Monmouthshire and the Wye Valley to help raise money for The Motor Neurone Disease Association.
Dan Baker began the 280-mile quest on Sunday, July 26, starting from his home in Blandford, Dorset with the ultimate aim of reaching Liverpool on Wednesday, August 6. On his journey, Dan passed through Chepstow and Monmouth on Tuesday, July 29, heading to the Offa’s Dyke path.
Dan set up a JustGiving page, hoping to raise money for Motor Neurone Disease, something which is close to his heart.
Dan said: “A friend of mine’s father died at the beginning of 2024 of Motor Neurone Disease, and it’s the most dreadful journey, where the sufferer has to sit and slowly lose control of muscles and ultimately, their independence.
“I’m raising money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, whose aims are to fund research, assist families who have lost someone to the disease, and all things good to try and find a cure.
“The brain of the sufferer is usually unaffected, meaning there is complete and total awareness of the ghastly decline that follows. At present there is no cure. We can put a vehicle on Mars and collect specific samples of material, but we can’t solve diseases back here on Earth that wreck lives and those of their loved ones!”
Dan’s journey has so far gone fairly smoothly, aside from a slight shoulder problem, and he’s enjoyed seeing the wonderful sights that the local area has to offer.
Dan said: “This is my first time in the Wye Valley though I’ve driven the M50 a couple of times! I’ve had a lovely time with the views so far and I reckon there’ll be many more sights.”
While Dan hopes to raise money through the online fundraiser, he also took a very small guitar with him for the journey, making song recordings with a plan to make an album of music to sell in aid of the charity. During his travels, Dan performed at Hunter’s Moon in Llangattock Lingoed, Abergavenny on Wednesday, July 30.
This isn’t the first time Dan has undertaken such a journey. In May last year, he completed a 227-mile walk to Margate in aid of The Brave and Determined Charity, and through an online fundraiser, successfully raised £5,180 of a £5,000 target.
This time around, Dan has set a £10,000 target and has currently raised over £2,000 for The MND Association.
The charity focuses on improving access to care, research and campaigning for those people living with or affected by MND in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Dan added: “By sponsoring me your money will help people affected by Motor Neurone Disease. Once you donate, JustGiving will send your money directly to the MND Association.”
