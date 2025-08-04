THE Conservatives have completed a hattrick of by-election victories over Reform though Nigel Farage’s party has gained another community councillor in Torfaen.
Conservative candidate Lisa Dymock triumphed in the by-election to Portskewett Community Council marking the third consecutive week the Tories have defeated Reform candidates in elections to the volunteer councils in Monmouthshire.
Cllr Dymock, who already represents the Portskewett ward on Monmouthshire County Council, was congratulated on her victory in the village’s Leechpool ward by the party’s leader in the Senedd, Darren Millar and the UK party’s deputy chairman Matt Vickers MP.
The Welsh Tory chief posted on social media platform X “Another cracking by-election result for the @Conservatives here in Wales!” while shadow cabinet member Mr Vickers posted congratulations and: “Smashing result from the @WelshConserv team!”
They shared a post from the party’s account that showed the Conservative’s had taken 83.9 per cent of the vote compared to just 16.1 per cent for Reform in the contest that featured only two candidates.
In total there were 52 votes cast for Cllr Dymock who was listed as a ‘Local Conservative’ on the ballot paper, while Reform’s Thomas Kenneth Crawley received 10 votes. The total electorate is only 181 and the 62 votes cast amounted to a 34 per cent turnout. The result was announced less than 10 minutes after the polls closed.
Despite Reform’s failure to win any of the Monmouthshire community council seats it contested in July the party still has a chance of making a breakthrough at the Goytre ward by-election to Goetre Community Council on Thursday, August 7 which will also feature a Conservative and two unaffiliated candidates.
The Leechpool ward was previously held by the Conservatives, the only political party represented on the 10 member council.
In neighbouring Torfaen Reform took a seat previously held by Labour, on Pontypool Community Council.
Reform’s Ms Lang received 263 votes to defeat Labour candidate Chris Peploe, who had 131 votes, in the community council by-election.
Reform now has two members on Pontypool Community Council, after Stephen Senior who was elected as a Conservative in February, defected to the party. Labour remains the largest party on the council with 16 members while the Conservatives have three councillors.
At next year’s Senedd elections Monmouthshire and Torfaen will be combined to form one constituency, electing six Senedd Members, using a proportional voting system and though the recent by-elections are only a small sample the results may suggest Reform’s core support is in Torfaen rather than Monmouthshire.
The candidates standing in the Goytre ward by-election to Goetre Community Council are Andrew Michael Butler (Local Conservatives); Neil James Parry; Martin John Stevens (Reform UK) and Maureen Catherine Willcox.
Anyone aged 16 or over is entitled to vote in council elections and there is no need to show voter ID or bring a polling card to the polling stations which will be open from 7am to 10pm.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.