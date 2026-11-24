A cyclist who spat directly in the face of a Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) who had stopped him for riding erratically in Monmouth town centre has been sent to prison for four months
Marus williams also damaged a police vehicle by spitting at the window after being arrested by a police officer on suspicion of a breach of his licence conditions following his release from prison.
Marcus Williams, 35, and of no fixed address, was detained by the PCSO on Monnow Street at around 1.30pm on Saturday 21 November and pleaded guilty to assaulting a constable in execution of his duty and criminal damage when he appeared for sentencing at Newport Magistrates’ Court this week.
Working to keep community safe
Alex Kear, Neighbourhood Inspector for Monmouth, said" “Our officers and staff come to work every day to keep the community safe, and they deserve to carry out their duties without fear of assault.
“Spitting in the face of a Police Community Support Officer is disgusting and an unacceptable way to behave.
“At the time of these offences, Williams was wanted on a prison recall after breaching his licence conditions.
“He spat a large quantity of phlegm towards our PCSO, striking him on the forehead and face; he also caused damage to a police car.
“We will continue to take action against anyone who threatens the safety of emergency workers or the wider community.”
Williams received a sentence of four months imprisonment.
He was ordered to pay £200 compensation for the assault and £80 compensation for criminal damage.
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