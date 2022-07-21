Police confirm Abergavenny teenager found safe and well
Thursday 21st July 2022 3:31 pm
15-year-old Ruby Morton (Pic from Gwent Police )
Gwent Police have confirmed that an Abergavenny teenager who was reported missing has now been found safe and well.
The force launched an appeal earlier this week after 15-year old Ruby Morton went missing from her home in Abergavenny.
Gwent Police posted a message on social media expressing their thanks to those who shared their appeal.
