Police issue appeal for missing Abergavenny teenager
Wednesday 20th July 2022 9:26 am
Ruby Morton was last seen on Monday July 18 (Pic from Gwent Police )
Gwent Police have launched an appeal for information on a missing teenager from Abergavenny.
15-year-old Ruby Morton has been reported as missing, having been last seen at her Abergavenny home at about 10.40pm on Monday July 18.
Ruby is described as 5’3” tall, of a slim build, with red/brown hair.
When she was last seen she was wearing a white t-shirt and black cycling shorts, she may also have a nude colour puffer jacket with her.
It’s believed she may be in the Cambridgeshire area where she has contacts.
Anyone who may have information as to Ruby’s whereabouts or can help the police with their appeal is urged to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting 2200241157, or you can direct message them.
