Police issue appeal for missing Abergavenny teenager

Ruby Morton was last seen on Monday July 18 ( Pic from Gwent Police )

Gwent Police have launched an appeal for information on a missing teenager from Abergavenny.

15-year-old Ruby Morton has been reported as missing, having been last seen at her Abergavenny home at about 10.40pm on Monday July 18.

Ruby is described as 5’3” tall, of a slim build, with red/brown hair.

When she was last seen she was wearing a white t-shirt and black cycling shorts, she may also have a nude colour puffer jacket with her.

It’s believed she may be in the Cambridgeshire area where she has contacts.