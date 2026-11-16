Drivers using the A465 between Pandy and Llangua could face a diversion of almost 60 miles via Ross on Wye as overnight closures in December are set to close the road for essential works.
The closure will affect the section of the A465 extending from its junction with the Walterstone road at Pandy to the English border at Llangua. All vehicles will be prohibited from using the road, except emergency service vehicles and those involved in the works.
A signed diversion route will direct northbound traffic south along the A465 to the Hardwick roundabout in Abergavenny, east along the A40 through Raglan and Ross-on-Wye, then north-west on the A49 to Hereford before rejoining the A465 – a diversion of around 60 miles.
The temporary order is due to come into force on December 7, 2026, and is expected to operate overnight between 8pm and 6am until December 9. While the works are due to be completed within those dates, the order will remain valid for up to 18 months should the work need to be rescheduled or additional works become necessary.
Local access will be maintained up to the closure points, while access to properties within the works area will be provided through escorted vehicle movements.
Second closure planned
Motorists in Pandy also face another temporary road closure later this month as essential telecommunications work gets underway.
Monmouthshire County Council has announced its intention to temporarily close a 1.10-kilometre stretch of the R2 Oldcastle to Longtown road on Thursday, November 26, 2026. The closure, situated approximately 1.90 kilometres from the Walterstone junction, will be in effect between 9:30 am and 3:30 pm.
The restriction is required to allow BT engineers to safely carry out cabling works. While the order legally allows for a closure of up to 18 months, the council anticipates the project will be completed within the single day.
Reasonable access will be maintained for residents whose properties front the affected stretch of road. A signed diversion route will guide other traffic via Llanfihangel Crucorney, Walterstone, the C1219, C1218, Clodock, and the C1205. Drivers are warned that contravening the closure constitutes an offence.
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