Three planning applications affecting properties in and around Abergavenny have been submitted to Monmouthshire County Council, covering repairs to a prominent High Street building, changes to agricultural storage and a proposed new farm building.
The first application, DM/2026/01026, concerns Nationwide’s premises at 21 High Street, Abergavenny, NP7 5YN. It seeks listed building consent for a programme of external and internal remedial work, including repairs to the façade and roof, following a property survey.
A second application, DM/2026/01089, relates to Glan Dairy at Glan Usk Farm, Llanellen. Submitted retrospectively, it seeks permission to reposition steel-framed agricultural shed materials over part of an existing concrete storage and silage pit area.
The third proposal, DM/2026/01191, is for a new agricultural building and machinery store, together with associated works, at Duffryn Farm, Llanfapley, NP7 8SF. The development is identified as affecting a public right of way.
The applications are now available for public inspection through Monmouthshire County Council’s planning portal.
Residents and other interested parties have 21 days from the date of the public notice to submit representations.
Road Closure for Engineering Works on Grosmont Route
Motorists travelling between Cross Ash and Grosmont are being advised of a temporary road closure to allow essential civil engineering and pole installation works to be carried out safely.
Monmouthshire County Council has confirmed that a Temporary Traffic Regulation Order affecting a section of the R22 Cross Ash to Grosmont road will come into force on November 5.
The closure affects approximately 155 metres of road from its junction with Heald Road in Grosmont.
The works are expected to take place over November 5 and 6, between 8am and 3pm, although the order allows the restriction to remain in force for up to 18 months, or until the works are completed, whichever comes first.
A signed diversion route has been put in place, directing motorists via the R22, B4347 and B4521, with the same route available in the opposite direction.
The council has confirmed that reasonable access will be maintained for properties directly fronting the affected section of road throughout the closure.
The order has been made under Section 14 of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984. Drivers are reminded that ignoring the restrictions could constitute an offence.
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