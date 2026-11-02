Drivers in Abergavenny face temporary road closures as gas main replacement works are carried out in the town.
Monmouthshire County Council has confirmed that sections of St Helen’s Road and Commercial Street will be closed from November 4, 2026, to allow the work to proceed safely.
The restrictions are expected to remain in place until January 7, 2027, although the order permits them to continue for up to 18 months if necessary.
St Helen’s Road will be closed between St Helen’s Close and Commercial Street, while Commercial Street will be closed between the A40 junction and Merthyr Road.
The existing one-way system on Commercial Street will also be suspended, with a temporary two-way arrangement introduced for access only.
Signed diversion routes will be in place. The council says reasonable access to properties along the affected roads will be maintained.
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