Two public notices affecting the Grosmont and Llanelly areas have announced changes to local roads and public rights of way.
Monmouthshire County Council has introduced a temporary traffic regulation order for a section of the B4347 between Grosmont Bridge and Whitehouse Farm to allow repairs to a damaged culvert to be carried out safely.
The order comes into operation on November 2 and will remain in force for up to 18 months, or until the works are completed, whichever comes first. The council anticipates that the repairs will be finished by December 28.
The closure affects an approximately 175-metre stretch of the B4347, around 1.15 kilometres from its junction with Hand Road. A signed diversion route has been provided via the B4347, A465 and B4521, with the route available in both directions.
Reasonable access will be maintained for properties fronting the affected section of road throughout the closure. The notice, dated 28 October 2026, was issued under Section 14 of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984. Anyone contravening restrictions imposed under the order may be guilty of an offence.
Meanwhile, a separate decision by an inspector appointed by the Welsh Ministers has confirmed an order to amend the Definitive Map and Statement for the former county of Monmouth, adding a footpath in the community of Llanelly.
Llanelly footpath
The Brecon Beacons National Park Authority’s Footpath No. 115A Modification Order 2014 was confirmed on 25 September 2026 under Section 53 of the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.
The confirmed change adds a public footpath running south-east for approximately 80 metres, from grid reference 324370,214494 to grid reference 324408,214427. The order took effect on the day it was confirmed.
Copies of the confirmed order and its accompanying map are available for free inspection at the Brecon Beacons National Park Authority offices at Plas y Ffynnon, Cambrian Way, Brecon, Powys, between 9am and 4pm on weekdays. Copies can also be requested by emailing [email protected] or calling 01874 624437.
The notice, dated 28 October 2026, states that anyone wishing to challenge the validity of the footpath order on legal grounds may apply to the High Court within six weeks of that date.
The two notices outline separate changes affecting local transport and access, with the Grosmont works intended to address damaged infrastructure and the Llanelly order formally recognising an additional section of public footpath.
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