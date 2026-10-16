A COUNCIL has given the go-ahead to transfer the ownership of an outdoor games area – 11 years after first agreeing to do so.
Ownership of the outdoor court for tennis and basketball, known as a MUGA or multi-use games area, will transfer to Raglan Community Council following a decision by Monmouthshire County Council’s cabinet.
Councillor Ben Callard, the Labour cabinet member responsible for the council’s properties, described the change in ownership, under the council’s community asset transfer policy, as a “great opportunity to secure the long term future of the multi-use games area, or MUGA, and the adjoining field.”
The county council had first agreed in 2015 to the transfer the ownership of the site to the community council as part of a wider redevelopment plan that included the dilapidated former Raglan school. A lack of funding, and legal difficulties, meant that plan wasn’t advanced.
Talks had however continued over the community council taking ownership of the MUGA and the field beside it and it has developed a business plan to increase use of the play area and improve access to the field.
At present hire of the MUGA is managed by staff at Monmouth Leisure Centre which is eight miles away.
Cllr Callard said: “I welcome the proposal. I know it’s been a long time in the making.”
In response to Conservative opposition leader, Richard John, Cllr Callard said it is anticipated the transfer will be completed in four to six weeks.
Cllr John said he wanted to “pay tribute” to Raglan’s county counillor Penny Jones “who has really championed this proposal.”
Cllr Callard said Cllr Jones “has worked really hard on this and on the as yet unresolved situation of the old Raglan school.”
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The community council’s plans include upgrades to flood lighting and boundary fencing as well as biodiversity enhancements.
The business plan was included in documents presented to the cabinet and that states ownership could help the community council secure grant support to develop the pitch and surrounding fields. Plans for the field could include community orchards and vegetable plots and use of the area by the Raglan Music Festival.
The community council has estimated operating costs for the MUGA and the surrounding area at £13,330 a year while it thinks it could have to spend a further £10,750 over three to five years on repairs and works to enhance the field including new benches and other equipment. Cost would be recovered from hire charges for events at the field and the community council’s precept.
The cabinet was told transferring the ownership will mean the county council no longer has a maintenance responsibility for the court and adjoining field.
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