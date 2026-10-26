A section of the R32 road between Crossways Farm and Llanvapley will be temporarily closed to allow pole installation works to be carried out safely.
Monmouthshire County Council’s temporary traffic regulation order will cover approximately 380 metres of road, starting around 100 metres from the junction with the B4233.
The closure is scheduled to take place between 8am and 5pm on October 30. The order will allow restrictions to remain in place for up to 18 months, or until the works are completed, whichever comes first.
A signed diversion route will be provided via the B4233, R33 Old Ross Road, B4521 and R32 The Firs, with the route operating in both directions.
The council says reasonable access will be maintained for properties fronting the affected stretch of road during the closure.
Drivers will be advised to follow the signed diversion and observe the temporary restrictions.
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