A planning inspector has proposed changes to an order affecting a public footpath Gilwern, following consideration of the Brecon Beacons National Park Authority’s Footpath No. 118 Modification Order 2017.
The proposed changes would remove several elements of the original order, including plans to add a new section of footpath - which runs alongside the canal basin near Waterfall Cottage - and would also delete Part 2 of the order entirely, while making amendments to the wording and correcting two grid references relating to the route identified for deletion. References to the proposed additional footpath would also be removed from the order and its accompanying map.
The changes follow an interim decision by the inspector, dated September 25, 2026. The inspector intends to confirm the order subject to these modifications.
Copies of both the original order and the version showing the proposed amendments, together with the inspector’s interim decision, have been deposited at Brecon Beacons National Park Authority headquarters at Plas y Ffynnon, Cambrian Way, Brecon, Powys, LD3 7HP.
Members of the public and interested parties have the opportunity to submit representations or objections to the proposed changes within 28 days of the notice being posted on November 11, 2026.
Objections must state the grounds on which they are made and indicate whether the person wishes to be heard at a further public inquiry.
Responses can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by post to the Planning and Environment Decisions Wales, Crown Buildings, Cathays Park, Cardiff, CF10 3NQ.
All correspondence should quote reference number CAS-02791-C4R8G5-M.
For further information, contact the National Park Authority on 01874 624437 or email [email protected].
Penpergwm road closure
Temporary road closure planned for Penpergwm
Motorists travelling through Penpergwm are being warned of a temporary road closure on Mount Pleasant Road on Thursday, November 19.
Monmouthshire County Council intends to close a section of the road for approximately 60 metres from its junction with King Road to allow pole installation works to be carried out safely.
The closure is expected to operate between 8am and 5pm on November 19, with work anticipated to be completed by November 20.
A signed diversion will be in place via Mount Pleasant Road, Glanffrwd Road and King Road, in both directions.
The council says reasonable access will be maintained for properties fronting the affected section throughout the closure.
The temporary traffic order was dated November 11, 2026.
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