Visitors to the canal at Gilwern will now have better access this summer following pathway improvements and an upgrade to the picnic area to make it wheelchair accessible. The works are part of the 225th anniversary of the canal.
Member of the Senedd for Monmouth, Peter Fox has welcomed the access improvements to the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal at Gilwern.
The canal has recently been in the headlines due to concerns about its future viability, following limits imposed on the amount of water to be abstracted from the River Usk.
Mr Fox has been a vocal supporter of the canal and has met with businesses and residents to discuss their concerns. He is continuing his calls for a long- term solution to be implemented to secure the future of the waterway.
Local MS for Monmouth, Peter Fox has said: “Any project to improve access is a good news story. Everyone should be able to access and enjoy the same things.”
“The canal is truly a jewel in our crown here in Monmouthshire, so it's excellent that more people will now be able to enjoy it.”
“There is a hive of business in and around the canal at Gilwern, so I hope these improvements will see a surge in tourism in the area.”
“With these works being completed, and us hopefully now seeing an influx of visitors over the summer months, it's more important than ever that a long-term solution is found in supplying the canal with water.”
“I will continue to press the case with Welsh Government and other stakeholders, and I will be looking to meet with the Canal and River Trust again soon to try and progress this.”
