As we head into the warmest months of the year, visitors to the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal in Gilwern will have much better access owing to pathway improvements and an upgraded wheelchair-friendly picnic area.
Glandwr Cymru, the Canal and River Trust in Wales, made the upgrades with UK Government funding that came through Monmouthshire County Council’s access improvement scheme.
The works are a part of the community-led celebrations for this year’s 225th anniversary of the canal, with construction of the waterway starting near Gilwern in 1796.
David Morgan is the development manager for Wales at Glandŵr Cymru, and welcomed the enhanced accessibility of the area.
"As a charity, we want to make sure that everyone can enjoy our canals,” he said.
“The improvements to the pathways and picnic site at Gilwern will enable all canal lovers to reap the benefits of spending time by water.”
"We’re grateful to Monmouthshire County Council for their support of this project, and of our Brecon 225 anniversary celebrations, which will see us mark this special anniversary for the northern section of the Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal throughout the year with a series of community events."
“Our colleagues and volunteers do a wonderful job in making the canal a fantastic place to be. Their hard work to upgrade this site will offer people a place to relax and enjoy being next to the canal."
The future of the 35-mile long canal was under threat just months ago when appeals against the conditions of Glandwr Cymru’s abstraction licenses were rejected and an emergency water supply was paid for to keep the canal topped up.
The CRT says the investment in Gilwern highlights the waterway’s importance to the community and the need for Welsh Government and others to help find a sustainable, long-term solution to the supply issue.