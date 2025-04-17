Glandŵr Cymru, the Canal and River Trust in Wales, is urging the canal-loving public to show their support for the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal – the 35-mile canal that wends its way through the county. A legacy of the nation’s industrial past, the canal is one of the most picturesque across Britain’s canal network and a must for those looking to book a narrowboat holiday this summer.
As the charity that cares for the canal, Glandŵr Cymru has secured an emergency supply of water this summer to keep the canal topped up for boats and for the benefit of local people and wildlife. This is after restrictions to the canal’s historic water supply from the River Usk came into force at the end of last year, exacerbated by the unseasonably dry start to 2025.
Mark Evans, director at Glandŵr Cymru, explains: “The Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal is still navigated by boats just as it has been for hundreds of years. It remains one of the most popular canals for holidaying – whether on foot, by bike, or aboard one of the many holiday hire boats which accommodate visitors from all over the world. Our charity looks after this wonderful haven for people and nature and is committed to do all we can to keep the canal open.
“This year, more than ever before, we want people to show their support for the canal by joining the campaign to ensure that the canal has a sustainable long-term water supply.”
The campaign to keep the ‘Mon & Brec’ alive has already gained support as people found out about the threat to the canal. Earlier this month, Glandŵr Cymru secured an emergency short-term supply of water from Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, to stave off the prospect of the canal running dry this summer.
Evans continues: “Our charity acted to safeguard the much-loved canal over the summer months, with additional water purchased from Welsh Water. This is whilst an affordable long-term solution is found – which will need the collective help of Welsh Water, the Welsh Government and Natural Resources Wales.
“As an emergency measure we have diverted money away from planned maintenance and repairs across our canal network to secure a water supply this summer. However, it isn’t sustainable for our charity to bear this cost alone.
“This summer, we’d love people to come along and experience the canal in all its glory, so they can see why we – and they – are fighting to ensure the future of this jewel in the Welsh countryside’s crown.
“We must keep the momentum behind the campaign to keep the canal alive. We’re asking people to sign the petition calling upon the Welsh Government to help find a sustainable future for the canal which, in the last few weeks, has already reached over 12,500 signatories. This helps illustrate the strength of public support for the canal and we want to thank everyone who has signed it.”
To sign the petition to keep the canal alive visit: Preserve the unique character of the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal for the future generations of Wales. - Petitions.