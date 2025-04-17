Mark Evans, director at Glandŵr Cymru, explains: “The Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal is still navigated by boats just as it has been for hundreds of years. It remains one of the most popular canals for holidaying – whether on foot, by bike, or aboard one of the many holiday hire boats which accommodate visitors from all over the world. Our charity looks after this wonderful haven for people and nature and is committed to do all we can to keep the canal open.