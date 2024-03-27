“My wife and I were driving to Swansea to perform in a panto. She was Maid Marion and I was Robin Hood, and while on the road, I noticed a sign for a place called Abergavenny. To my English ears, the very name felt bewitching. We don’t have place names like that and almost immediately I said the word aloud and was captivated by its rhythm. Abergavenny lends itself to a natural beat really well, and as a songwriter and musician I thought not only would it be a great title for a song but a great word to sing.”