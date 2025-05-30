An assault is alleged to have taken place near Cibi Walk, in Abergavenny, with police making enquiries and piecing together the events of last Tuesday.
Officers were called to the rear of the shopping centre near the old toilet block on White Horse Lane, where it meets Queen Street.
The scene was cordoned off on Wednesday, with forensic and scientific units gathering evidence while the area remained prohibited to the public.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police confirmed two men have been arrested and bailed pending further investigation.
“Officers arrested two men following a report of an assault that is believed to have taken place near Cibi Walk, Abergavenny, on Tuesday 27 May,” they said.
“Two men - aged 48 and 45 - were arrested on suspicion of wounding/inflicting grievous bodily hard without intent, theft, and section 18 - attempted wounding with intent.”
“Both men, from the Abergavenny area, were released on conditional bail as our enquiries continue.”
