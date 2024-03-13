Abergavenny has been named the Best Place to Live in Wales in the annual Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide.
The Sunday Times judges said: “Few locations in the UK are as friendly, practical and picturesque as this friendly market town on the edge of the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park. There has been a market here since the 13th century and food remains a strong point, with the Abergavenny Food Festival celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Community spirit is off the charts and there’s a strong and varied sporting scene.”
Abergavenny Town Council expressed their delight in seeing the town recognised with this accolade; highlighting how the entire community – residents, businesses, volunteers – all play their part in making Abergavenny such a beautiful, vibrant, and special place to live, work and visit.
Cllr Anne Wilde, Mayor of Abergavenny, said: “As a Council we work hard to ensure the town continues to grow and evolve, and we are proud of all the elements which make up this very special town. From meadows, parks and the castle, to museums and surrounding mountains, we understand how fortunate we are to have something to offer everyone. We truly are the Gateway to Wales, and you will always get a warm welcome here in Abergavenny”.
Six other locations in Wales are featured in the comprehensive guide. Published by The Sunday Times, the guide includes 72 locations across the UK and is released today (Friday). An abridged version will be published as a magazine supplement on Sunday. The other Welsh towns highlighted are is Cardigan, Mumbles, Narberth, Presteigne, Powys and the Vale of Glamorgan
Presteigne, in Powys was among the other Welsh towns highlighted with judges impressed by the inspirational community which has a knack for getting things done.
Presteigne has just been declared the first official “dark skies” community in mainland England and Wales, after a six-year project. Wildflowers and daffodils are planted by volunteers, drivers are on hand to take people for hospital visits and the council and a local arts group have built a community barn on Went’s Meadow that is used for everything from yoga classes to music festivals and the riotous annual carnival.
Helen Davies, editorial projects director and Best Places to Live editor, says: “This guide is a celebration of towns, cities and villages that are each a fantastic place to live in 2024, from Dunkeld to Knutsford, Falmouth to Leeds. Wherever you are on the property ladder, there will be somewhere to suit you.
“These are all places where you can feel grounded as well as upwardly mobile: they have a mature sense of community, lively, supportive high streets and an eye to the future, whether that is eco-friendly measures, transport and regeneration, or imaginative inclusion of new housing.”
The Sunday Times’s expert judges have visited all the locations and assessed factors from schools to transport, broadband speeds to culture, as well as access to green spaces and the health of the high street.
The chosen locations come in all shapes and sizes, from the tiny Scottish island of Kerrera and the remote Welsh village of Presteigne to big, lively cities such as Belfast, Leeds and Liverpool.
There are more new entries than ever before in this year’s guide and no place for previous winners such as York and Bristol - the judges looked for improving locations with a strong sense of community rather than famous names with high house prices.
“What makes our guide unique is that we actually visit all the places we choose and talk to locals to find out what life is really like there,” Helen Davies, the guide’s editor, says. “That means we can see what people really love about the places they live. That might be fast commutes and high-achieving schools but also clean water to swim in, lively town centres with useful shops, the possibility of earning a living and being part of a friendly community.
“We do consider affordability, though high house prices are no barrier to inclusion - as long as they provide value for money. Different people may be looking for different things, but what all our best places have in common is that people love living in them and are proud to call them home.”
The guide has again been sponsored by the mortgage lender Halifax, which has provided an average house price for each location. “Where you want to live is a very personal decision. We know it can be daunting whether it’s deciding where to buy your first home or making a move as your circumstances change. There can be lots to think about around what is right for you and your family. With a great range of locations suited for different budgets and family situations, alongside a great mix of both rural and urban locations, this is a great place to start,” says Kim Kinnaird, Halifax’s homes and protection director.
Broadband speeds were provided by Thinkbroadband.com, the UK’s leading independent guide to broadband.
Previous winners of the Best Places to Live in Britain title are: Stamford, Lincolnshire (2013); Skipton, North Yorkshire (2014); Newnham, Cambridge (2015); Winchester, Hampshire (2016); Bristol (2017), York (2018), Salisbury, Wiltshire (2019), Altrincham, Cheshire (2020) Stroud, Gloucestershire (2021), Ilkley, West Yorkshire (2022) and Wadhurst, East Sussex (2023).