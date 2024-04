“Nanny Turnip, also known as Annie Horror Show wants it played at her funeral. Although she’s got a reputation as a moody mare, behind the venom and spite she’s got a wicked sense of humour. She wants an old-fashioned funeral procession through the middle of town with horses, carriages, the works! She wants the march to start slow with a brass band playing the Darth Vader tune. Then, someone will get her Black Rock cock to crow by showing it a photo of Gary Barlow, and this will cue the band to start playing ‘Abergavenny.’ Should be a great day! Shame Horror Show won’t be there to see it!”