Turnip said, “I always recognise a nutter when I see one and this guy was having a major meltdown. However, I needed to tread carefully. Big Tony has little patience for dramatic types and if this athletic knight dude kept talking like that he was probably going to get lamped. So as a man of tact, I decided to take an innovative approach and play the madman at his own game. I said, ‘Let us speak plainly. We’ve come to capture ourselves a fairy. Now as soon as we have one of the little people in the bag we’ll be on our way.’