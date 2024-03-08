“Big Tony and Puerto Rico Paul were frothing at the mouth in rage when they realised just how wrong they had got things,” recalled Turnip fondly. “Bloody idiots didn’t know what the Northern lights were. They thought it was a bunch of old-school DJs from Manchester putting on an event like it was 1989 all over again. To make matters worse they turned up dressed like a right couple of kippers. White gloves, whistles, bucket hats, dungarees, tie-dye t-shirts, you name it! Those couple of tarts were ticking every acid house cliche in the book. It’s not healthy for men in their early fifties to be acting like that. Still, it was good to see those two on speaking terms again. Things turned sour between them after an incident in Guardsman in the early 1990s over a Babycham and some questionable sartorial choices, but they’ve finally buried the hatchet thanks to their shared love of dance music and strobe lights.”