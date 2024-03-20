“Those steps went down as deep as the eye can see and sort of disappeared into the dark,” explained Turnip. “At first, we were all overcome with a sense of dread like you get when you wake up in the cells, hungover with no memory. I then had something resembling a panic attack and blurted out, ‘What if we never escape these tunnels or get to drink cold lager in the sun again?’ But then Big Tony said, ‘Bugger it! If there’s fairies down there, they owe us and I’ve come for what’s mine.’