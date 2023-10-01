Green Man, Wales’ largest music, science and arts festival, has sold all of its tickets for the 2024 festival in just over two hours, breaking its record sales last year.
Now in its 22nd year, it is the first 2024 UK festival to have sold out in record time, without releasing its line-up. Tickets to the 25,000 capacity a day festival tickets went on sale at 10am on Saturday (September, 30) and promptly sold out just after midday.
The 2024 festival takes place from 15th to 18th August 2024 in the Black Mountains, Bannau Brycheiniog National Park in Wales.
Fiona Stewart, Director of Green Man, said: “Wow, you’ve done it again and Green Man has sold out in record time! A huge thank you to all who bagged the tickets for Green Man 24, we are so grateful and can't wait for you to join us in the magical Black Mountains of Bannau Brycheiniog. We do hope that those who missed out this year can join us in the many years to come.
“As one of the three remaining large independent music festivals in the UK, your support is massively appreciated and your trust and loyalty really keeps the fire in our belly and why we do this. Keep an eye out as we unveil GM24 acts in early 2024!”
As well as ten music stages, Green Man also houses a pioneering science engagement area, Einstein’s Garden, which showcases discussions, stalls and experiments for kids and adults alike. As well as a health and wellness area, arts exhibitions, performing artists, comedy, literature, children’s areas, and, of course, Green Man’s very own Welsh beer and cider festival at The Courtyard. Here more than 150,000 pints will be served across the weekend and an amazing range of food stalls serving Welsh fresh ingredients.