Music has been a constant presence in Susy Wall’s life and she exited to share some of her most deeply personal work with the release of her debut album ‘The Spaces In Between’.
A teacher and podiatrist by profession, Susy’s musical journey spans decades, and this album marks a new milestone in her evolving career as a singer-songwriter.
“Songwriting has always been a hobby,” Susy explains. “I’ve been writing since I was 16, when I was in a band at Abergavenny’s King Henry VIII School. Over the last five to six years, I’ve started taking it more seriously.”
“It feels like this collection of songs has taken a lifetime to create. Each track represents a chapter of my own journey—from writing songs as a teenager in my bedroom with a second-hand guitar, to where I am now, as a woman, a daughter, a friend, a wife, and a mother of teenagers—capturing all the spaces in between.”
Since the release of her Christmas single ‘Wrapped Up’ in 2022, Susy has been crafting songs that are deeply rooted in personal experiences, literary inspirations, and even conversations with others. ‘The Spaces In Between’ was recorded over two months in early 2024 at Saltwell Studios, with Chris Pepper producing, mixing, and engineering the album.
The album features a stellar lineup of musicians, including Anna Massie on guitar, Angus Lyon on piano and accordion, and Arne Skage on pedal steel guitar. Together, they create a dynamic blend of melodies that enrich Susy’s sound, resulting in a collection that combines contemporary folk with elements of indie-pop.
“People might call it indie-folk, or even folk-pop,” Susy shares, “but it’s definitely not traditional folk. I’ve been influenced by artists like Laura Marling, Norah Jones, and Simon & Garfunkel, although I’d never claim to be in their league!”
‘The Spaces In Between’ has already received a fantastic response. Not only did her launch performance sell out, but the album was also featured on BBC Radio Wales’ Welsh A List for three consecutive weeks. It has even been played on Iain Anderson’s show on BBC Radio Scotland, further cementing Susy’s growing reputation.
A particularly special moment came when Welsh folk legend Frank Hennessy championed the album on his Celtic Heartbeat show. “Having someone like Frank Hennessy say such positive things about my album was surreal,” Susy admits. “It’s incredible to have someone of his stature support your work.”
Now, Susy is preparing for the next chapter of her musical journey—sharing her album in the place where it all began.
Though she no longer lives in Abergavenny, the town remains close to her heart, and she’s eager to bring ‘The Spaces In Between’ back to her roots.
“It would mean so much to me to have an Abergavenny launch,” she says. “I have so many memories of the Melville Centre and to return there would be like coming full circle. I’m hoping to do it early next year—watch this space!”
‘The Spaces In Between’ is now available to listen to on all streaming platforms.