Over the last few weeks, Christmas music has been a constant – whether it be on the radio, in the shops or on social media. Last Christmas and Fairytale of New York has been playing on repeat in all our minds but I now have one more track to add to the never-ending list!
Born and raised in Llanellen and Llanvapley, Susy Wall (formally known as Susy Hansel) recently released her first song, ‘All Wrapped Up’, a song inspired by being with the people you love – however that means to you – and being home for Christmas.
Susy originally wrote the song a few years ago but admitted to not doing anything with it due to being busy with teaching and lecturing.
“Song writing has always been a hobby. I’ve been writing songs since I was sixteen, when I was in a band at King Henry VIII School. The last three to four years, I’ve been taking it more seriously.”
Asked about her inspirations, Susy said that much of her music was influenced by Deacon Blue, Laura Marling and Norah Jones - to name but a few.
However, prolific songwriter Boo Hewerdine had a particularly significant impact upon Susy and was personally very supportive when she decided to record the song over the summer.
It has since been played on Sara Cox’s teatime show on BBC Radio 2, a massive achievement that Susy is still in shock about.
“I tweeted her show following a prompt BBC Radio 2 posted! They asked people to finish the sentence - ‘Before Christmas I will...’ to which I replied ‘have my song played on Radio 2’!
“I never expected for them to play it. it was insane, crazy, exciting... everything!”
The future only looks brighter as Susy has booked to record an album in January. One of the songs that she will be releasing pays homage to her hometown of Abergavenny which she still holds close to her heart.