Smiths Newent Auctions are pleased to offer a fantastic selection of over eleven hundred lots at their two day Antiques auction on May 8-9. The fully illustrated catalogue is available online at www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk . For those who still prefer a traditional viewing the saleroom is open on the Tuesday and Wednesday before the sale 10am to 5pm and on the morning of the sales from 9am to 10am.
The sale begins on the Thursday morning with a wide selection of ceramics and glass including a range of dinner services, pretty chintzy tea sets and a variety of decorative pieces such as a Moorcroft biscuit jar in the attractive Lemons and Blossom pattern. A fun Troika wheel vase whose abstract design on one side resembles a bird’s face is estimated at £100/£150, whilst a large Lladro Ballerina group is estimated at £150/£200. A range of coloured vintage and contemporary glass includes Mdina, Kosta, Blowzone and Whitefriars. For traditional glass buyers a fine set of four 19th century Webb rock crystal wheel cut liqueur glasses should create strong interest, and a fine Tiffany cut glass ‘sleeve’ vase is also bound to prove popular.
Antique jewellery continues to be one of the most popular sections of the sale and a beautiful Art Deco diamond and sapphire ring should tick all the right boxes for the many fans of this period. An impressive five stone diamond ring estimated at £,1000/£1,500 should also attract attention whilst a range of Scandinavian modernist silver jewellery is sure to bring younger buyers to the sale. Interesting pieces include a silver and acrylic ‘wrap around’ ring by Bjorn Weckstrom estimated at £50/£70 and 9 ct gold moonstone crossover ring estimated at £100/£150.
Another very unusual piece is a silver replica pendant of the Canterbury Sundial which is reputedly the oldest time piece in the world. Found in 1938 by workmen in the cloisters at Canterbury Cathedral this Saxon portable sundial can tell the time using a small pin inserted into the holes in the pendant.
Estimated at £100/£150, it is an interesting novelty - but if you need accurate time keeping you might do better to buy the ladies Rolex Cellini watch made in 18ct white gold with an elegant navy blue dial. This is joined in the watch cabinet by a gentlemen’s classic Rolex Oyster Perpetual Chronometer watch on a stainless steel strap, with both expected to make £1,000 to £1,500.
The silver section of the sale is certainly full of interest and includes a delightful selection of antique perfume bottles, such as a tiny novelty example in the form of a miniature cocktail shaker. Others include an overlaid green cut glass and silver mounted huntsman’s horn, a beautiful blue cut glass bottle and a seated porcelain figure of an oriental gentleman.
A number of examples of early silver include a George I sugar castor, a George II tankard and a George III coffee jug – the latter estimated at £800/£1200. Other notable pieces include a small group of Georg Jensen silver cutlery as well as a pair of decorative jeweled silver napkin rings and a variety of photograph frames, jugs, caddy spoons,
snuff boxes etc. A solid 9ct gold cigarette case is estimated at £4,000/£6,000 – which could well be one of the top prices of the sale!
The sale also features a range of attractive antique furniture such as a George III dresser with inlaid decoration estimated at £400/£600, a harlequin set of six French country dining chairs and a French farmhouse dining table to match. The walls of the saleroom are covered in a selection of antique and modern art, such as an impressive Georgian oil portrait of a young gentleman holding a dove estimated at £400/£600. Other pictures include a large and colourful vintage still life of flowers, a watercolour of Cordoba in Spain by A M Foweraker estimated at £200/£300.
The collectables section does not disappoint with a wide variety of items ranging from a collection of pipes, compacts, snuff boxes and militaria. Other collectables include a large taxidermy display case of exotic birds and an amazing circular framed group of five hummingbirds estimated at £200/£400. A collection of small boxes from an elderly client who is downsizing includes a selection of pretty papier mâché and lacquer snuff boxes inlaid with mother of pearl and cut steel. A tiny but highly collectable ‘Tartan Ware’ needle case is expected to make £80/£100 whilst a Chinese carved wood and jade stamp box is estimated at £60/£80. A Liberty style Arts and Crafts brass jardiniere has unusual blue pottery oval inlays and is expected to attract strong interest from collectors whilst a beautiful antique Chinese embroidered silk robe is estimated at £200/£400.
Smiths will be accepting entries of ceramics, watches, silver, gold, jewellery, pictures and collectables for their next sale from the 14th of May by appointment. They are also now inviting final entries of coins, notes and postcards for their June specialist sale. The coin market is particularly buoyant at present and Smiths two coin specialists have been hard at work cataloguing numerous collections of gold and silver and antique coins. A £10 solid gold commemorative coin made for the Queens’ 60th Anniversary carries a value of £7,000 to £9,000. Smiths’ experts are always very happy to have a look at any coins to give a guide price on value by appointment.
For all enquiries please telephone 01531 821776 or visit www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk for further information and online bidding.