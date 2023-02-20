The oldest amateur pantomime company in Wales is back on stage in its home town tonight when Abergavenny Pantomime Company's production of Cinderella opens at the town's Borough Theatre
She is joined by Stephen Clark and Joe Pugh who are playing the Ugly Sisters. Richard Poynter, who makes a welcome return to the company after a lengthy break from performing to play the role of Buttons, and veteran member, Peter Holder who is playing the role of Baron Hardup.
Packed with all of the traditional pantomime ingredients make time this half term to join Cinders as she goes from rags to riches, outwits her ugly sisters and meets her dashing Prince Charming.
You can see Cinderella at the Borough Theatre from tonight (Monday, February 20) to Saturday, February 25, with matinees on Friday and Saturday.
Tickets can be purchased from the Box Office 01873 850805 or from the Borough Theatre website, priced from £9 to £11.50.