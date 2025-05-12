A POPULAR athlete whose name will be forever associated with the seven hills of Abergavenny has sadly passed at the age of 92.
Ken Flowers was a renowned trailblazer in more ways than one. The accomplished runner was picked to run for Wales in the European Championships and captain them in cross-country, but it was the record-breaking time he set alongside running mate Ray Hardee on April 17, 1959, during the Seven Hills Challenge that he’ll be most remembered by people in Abergavenny.
In a time of just over four hours, the pair had crossed every hill and covered a distance of 26 miles and a climb of 6560 feet.
Eleven years later, Ken went one better, and accompanied by Peter Maloney broke his own record by completing the run in a time of three hours and 24 minutes. A record that still stands.
Ken’s keen love of sport saw him captain Wernddu Golf Club in his latter years and many people will remember Skirrid Sports, the shop he opened alongside his wife Eileen in the 1980s, which first had premises in the old Richard’s building before moving to White Horse Lane.
Ken also fought in the 1950-53 Korean campaign, or ‘the forgotten war’ as it has become known.
Originally from Ross-On-Wye, Ken was working as a fresh-faced teenage shop assistant when he was enlisted in May 1951.
During a stint in Hong Kong, Ken represented his regiment in various athletic meets before being shipped to the front line.
Speaking to the Chronicle in 2006, Ken explained, “I think until you've faced the reality go war, you can never in a million years imagine the horror of it."
Upon leaving the army, Ken moved to Abergavenny and became an integral part of a town.
Ken’s funeral will be held at the Gwent Crematorium on June 3, followed by a celebration of his life at Wernddu Golf Club.