Last week, it was reported that the Borough Theatre had delayed their long-anticipated reopening until the end of the month. This came after a statement was released via the Borough Theatre website.
Following the announcement, the Chronicle contacted the Monmouthshire County Council for further comment as to why this has happened.
It is understood that the reason behind the delay is due to "commissioning". A spokesperson from the MCC said: “We are continuing to work through any implications of these delays with partners to ensure we can mitigate the financial impact caused by these cancellations, and ultimately, the inconvenience to ticket buyers who are offered a full refund or rescheduled date for the same performance.”
Currently, performances scheduled towards the end of January have not been impacted by the decision.