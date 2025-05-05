With the increased gardening jobs, comes the inevitable increased annoyance about pests. I have decided not to grow any veg this year as I battled against moles, voles, pigeons and rabbits last year – and they all beat me into submission. Which is fine, this year I will just take my custom to Farmer’s Markets and save myself the stress of watering and pilfering pests. I am growing salad leaves and herbs in the back yard where I can keep more of an eye on them and they also provide maximum fresh ‘home grown’ taste with minimum fuss. A lot of the gardeners I talk to now have resigned themselves to covering crops with nets to stop pilfering pigeons and have had to rabbit proof their veggie patch due to the increase in ‘burglaring bunnies’ in the last few years. I think Pam Ayre’s poem sums it up nicely.