I have mentioned that I see March as a yellow month, with daffodils, forsythia and winter hazel boasting golden blooms, then that morphs into a pink time in the garden thanks to flowering camellias, cherry blossom and Ribes and now is definitely blue time. Bluebells and Camassias are providing those stunning, beautiful blue carpets. I am a huge fan of Camassias, and am always perplexed by the fact they don’t seem to be as popular as I think they should be. I’m not sure if the fact they look a little bit exotic makes people think they are hard to grow but they’re amongst the least demanding flowers you can choose for your garden.