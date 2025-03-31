The act of planning and the awareness of death merged into an unexpected result for me recently. You will all know that Yogi, my best friend and wing dog of over 15 years is my absolute world. We have had some very scary moments in the last couple of years but she is still by my side providing unconditional love and the best kind of company. I am painfully aware that will not always be the case. And by way of the tiniest but meaningful compensation, I commissioned a ring to be made that contains her fur. It also contains the fur of her predecessor Tippy, and some of my own hair. The three of us will always be together in the most beautiful, solid titanium ring. Amy at www.footprintsandwhispers.co.uk made the whole experience an absolute pleasure, and Yogi still being here made it infinitely easier to do.