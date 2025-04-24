Runner beans are easy to grow in gardens or containers. Sow seeds indoors in April or outdoors in May to early June, using multi-purpose compost. After the frost has passed, you can transplant any indoor grown seedlings outside, spacing them 30cm apart in rows 45cm apart. As they grow, you will need to provide support with canes or bamboo tepees. You can harvest the beans when they reach about 20cm long in the summer.